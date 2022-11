We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from November 14-November 18, 2022.

Ralph Laverne Hunnicutt Carter, 34, to Chrysania Leanne Miller, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Vernon Ray Williams, Jr., 41 to Cheyanna Rose (Lehar) Benjamin, 35, of Rock Springs.

Kyle Lee Ogden, 28, to Patricia Arlene (Richards) Davis, 37, both of Green River.