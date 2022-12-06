Sweetwater County Marriage Report for November 21 – December 2, 2022

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from November 21-December 2, 2022.

Allen Lee Cermack, 66, to Maridon Lee Mauch, 51, both of Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Michael David Mohar, 59 to Sheila Dale (Davis) Eaton, 56, of Rock Springs.

Victor Mendez Marin, 35, to Marleni Miguel Mendez, 31, both of Rock Springs.

Mark Edward Babel, 69, to Robyn Jane (Anderson) Hopwood, 66, both of Rock Springs.

John Drake Sloat, 46, of Burlington, CO, to Carolina Gamboa Gochis, 44, of Wray, CO.

Brian Michael Schumacher, 36 to Stefanie Ann Romero, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Neil Allen Jenkins, 42, of Lewistown, MT, to Vicki Lynn (Wilson) Oliver, 39, of Green River.

Brian Michael Wallace, 31, to Geneva Cheyleinne Jakubowski, 24, both of Green River.

Marcus Anthoney Inman, 25, to Makala Karen Grosenick, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Jeremiah Loyall Thompson, 30, Selena Brittany Keller-Epps, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Roy Kurtis Nash, 42, to Lacey Kay Stevens, 33, both of Green River.