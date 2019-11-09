Sweetwater County Marriage Report For November 4 to November 8

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between November 4 and November 8.

Joshua Steven Bell, 30, to Makia Kenzie Sherman, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Kenneth Luke Haworth, 40, to Kari Dawn Baker, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Joshua Jeremy Rodriguez, 34, to Ariel Allen Yurga, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Marysa Elizabeth Marion, 20, to Chas Marie Aburassa, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Christopher Arhur Mitchell, 45, to Korinne Marie Jones, 37, both of Green River.