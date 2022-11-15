Sweetwater County Marriage Report for November 7 – November 11, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from November 7-November 11, 2022.

David Scott Lewis, 33, to Abigail Rose Hayes, 32, both of Rock Springs.

Justyn Lawerance Cox, 27 to Samantha Grace Townsend, 23, of Baker City, OR.

Jordan Anthony Kern, 36, to Katelyn Sue Canavan, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Ford Lee Kerwin, 24, to Rhiannon Hope McConnell, 23, both of Rock Springs.

