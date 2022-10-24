Sweetwater County Marriage Report for October 10-21, 2022

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from October 10-21, 2022.

Zachary Allen Jennings, 21, to Whitney Elizabeth Rodabaugh 19, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Joshua Timothy Aaron Shafe, 26 to Kaylee Elizabeth Fry, 20, of Green River.

Gabriel Ethan Bunderman, 23, to Julian Elizabeth Knight, 23, both of Dickinson, ND

Omar Alfredo Dozal Montano, 27, to Miriam Valles Legarreta, 29, both of Rock Springs.

Nicholas Lane Schaefer, 24, to Shayla Ann Shoell, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Jeremy Daniel Simco, 43, to Claudia Garcia Hernandez, 44, both of Arcata, CA.

Padon Troy Lapp, 22, to Jocilyn Karolann Hessler, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Kenyon Gene Comstock, 23, to Freedom Rene Coon, 19, both of Rock Springs.