Sweetwater County Marriage Report for October 24 – November 4, 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from October 24-November 4, 2022.

Robert Reed Hamilton, 34, to Amber Lee (Ingle) Bluemel, 34, both of Rock Springs.

Christopher Lee Marcinek, 46 to Patricia Irene (Dusel) Clark, 45, of Albuquerque, NM.

Garrett James Burton, 25, to Teyha Almalee Troester, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Michael Robert Troester, 23, to Carmen Marie Grajeda, 23, both of Green River.

Anthony Scott Michele, 40, to Guenavere Joy Biggs, 45, both of Rock Springs.

Samuel Odean Denka, 28, to Braelyn Kathryn Brown, 28, both of Rock Springs.