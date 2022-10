We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from October 3-7, 2022.

Joseph August Hampton, 34, of Rock Springs, to Morgan Lane Hill, 27, of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Phillip Layne Martinez, 28, to Shelby Rose (Youngblood) Hottel, 27, of Rock Springs.