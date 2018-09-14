Sweetwater County Marriage Report For September 10 to September 14

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 10 and September 14.

Ceniceros Roberto Chico, 27 to Morales Ingri Perez, 21 both of Rock Springs.

Chub Hipolito Che, 46 to Maria Dolores Gonzalez Avina, 33 both of Rock Springs.

John Lloyd Young, 55 to Jeanine Lynn (McDaniels) McNeel, 57 both of Green River.

Botello Daniel Alatorre, 26 to Stephanie Yessenia Delgadillo, 24 both of Rock Springs.

Martinez Eliseo Parra, 27 to Sasha Marie Torres, 32 both of Rock Springs.