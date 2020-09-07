Sweetwater County Marriage Report For September 2-4, 2020

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between September 2-4, 2020.

Keenan Michael Wilson, 18, to Maryrebekah Ingelein Shafe, 20, both of Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

David Levi Gil, 37, to Mary Nicole Kirk, 33, both of Rock Springs.

Daniel Lee Reed, 31, to Joy Anna (Bjorklund) Springer, 33, both of Rock Springs.

Glenn Thomas Etzel, 66, of Spring Glen, Utah, to Kathleen Xiras (Xiras) Parker, 65, of Rock Springs.