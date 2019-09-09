Sweetwater County Marriage Report For September 2 to September 6

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between September 2 and September 6.

Donald Wayne James, 23, of Green River to Christina Nichol Hodge, 23, of Minot, North Dakota.

Robert Paul Lewis, 30, to Sadie Rose Johnson, 25, both of Rock Springs.

William John Duncan, 44, to Kayla Ray (Tolliver) Davies, 30, both of Green River.

Tracy Donald Bright , 48, to Melissa Lynn (Thrift) Sentz, 38, both of Rock Springs.

Scott Everett Wilson, 27 to Stormy Destiny Smith, 26, both of Riverton, WY