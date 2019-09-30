Sweetwater County Marriage Report For September 23 to September 27

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between September 23 and September 27.

Weston Erwin Lamb, 31, of Green River to Jack Emilio Costantino, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Nathan Jay Schwartz, 36, to Joanna LaDean Ross, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Walter Geovanni Miguel Mendez, 31, to Claudia Lizzeth Hernandez Osario, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Shawn Edward Tucker, 32, to Shantel Rose Bustos, 30, both of Rock Springs.