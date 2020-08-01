Sweetwater County Museum Announces Scholarship Program, Essay Contest Winners

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and its not-for-profit partner, the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation, have announced the winners of 2020’s Scholarship Program and Essay Contest.

Scholarship Program

Celeste Keelin was the winner of the Scholarship Program for her essay, “The History in Me,” for which she received a cash scholarship of $500.

Celeste, who graduated this year from the Rock Springs High School, will be attending the University of Wyoming this fall, majoring in Physiology/Pre-Med.

Celeste Keelin

Jessica Lee Petri

Essay Contest

Jessica Lee Petri, a student at the Green River High School, won the 11th Grade competition for her essay, “Cowboy’s Cultural Change.”

The 7th Grade prize went to Allona Brown, who attends Lincoln Middle School in Green River, and Ethan Bundy was awarded the 6th Grade prize for “John Wesley Powell.” Ethan goes to Lincoln Middle School in Green River. The Essay Contest winners each received a check for $50.

Allona Brown

Ethan Bundy

Funding for the contest’s awards was provided by the Sweetwater County Museum Foundation.

The Museum’s Director, Brie Blasi, joined the rest of the Museum staff in congratulating the winners.