Sweetwater County Museum Employees Research German Luger

GREEN RIVER — A special World War II-era pistol was recently researched through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

Museum staff identified the handgun as a German P08 Luger, a Mauser Banner Police Model chambered for the 9x19mm cartridge, (also known as the 9mm Luger or 9mm Parabellum), manufactured in 1940 by Mauser at their Oberndorf plant.

Officially, the Luger was replaced as the standard German military service sidearm in 1938 by the Walther P-38 pistol, another 9mm, but many remained in service. Millions were made by the time mainstream production ended in the 1950s.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lugers were also produced for police service, as was the pistol recently examined, as evidenced by its distinctive proof marks, according to Dick Blust of the museum’s staff. Blust said the Luger found its way to Sweetwater County at the end of World War II, complete with its hardshell leather holster, two magazines, and the clever combination disassembly tool and magazine loader usually issued with Lugers.

Those with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.