Sweetwater County Museum Launches New Video Series

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is premiering a new video series on social media.

“Sweetwater History Snapshots” will offer short videos about Sweetwater County and Wyoming history on the Museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The subject of the first episode, available now, is the Comet, a paddle-wheel riverboat that operated on the Green River for a brief time early in the 20th century.

There is an exhibit about the Comet and her short career at the museum.

“Sweetwater History Snapshots” will now be available on the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The museum’s Facebook page is at Facebook@SWCHM, and its YouTube channel is online at www.youtube.com/channel/UCASN18SFE4uVzY5Ny7T6YSA . The museum website is at www.sweetwatermuseum.org .