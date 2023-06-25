Sweetwater County Museum Researched Two Classic Winchesters

GREEN RIVER — Two vintage Winchester rifles – one of them a sort of “hybrid” – were recently examined and researched through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

The “hybrid” rifle started out life as a Model 1894 Winchester lever-action rifle in .30 Winchester Center Fire (.30-30) caliber manufactured in 1909. At some point, however, it was retro-fitted with a Winchester Model 64 barrel and a half magazine; the Model 64 being essentially being a Model 1894 with special features made from 1933 to 1942.

The second firearm was a full-length Model 1894 lever-action long rifle made in 1910 chambered for the .32 Winchester Special cartridge.

One of John M. Browning’s many designs, the 1894 was one of the most popular sporting rifles in history and was the first commercially-available rifle made for a smokeless powder cartridge.

Well over 7,000,000 Model 1894s were made. (The 1,000,000th Model 1894 was presented to President Calvin Coolidge in 1927, the 1,500,000th to President Harry Truman in 1948, and the 2,000,000th to President Dwight Eisenhower in 1953.) It was first chambered for two cartridges: the .38-55 Winchester and the .32-40 Winchester. In 1895, it became available in .25-35 Winchester and .30 Winchester Center Fire (.30 WCF), which is far more widely known as the .30-30. In 1902, the .32 Winchester Special was introduced specifically for the Model 1894.

Those with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.