Sweetwater County Museum Researches Old West Pocket Pistol

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A frontier-era pocket pistol was researched this week through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

The research request came from a man living in London, Ontario, in Canada. Museum staff identified the handgun as a nickel-finished, single-action Remington-Smoot No. 2 revolver, a five-shot chambered for the .30-caliber rimfire cartridge. (William Sydney Smoot, the No. 2’s designer, received many firearms patents over the years. He served with the Union Army during the Civil War with the 1st Maryland Infantry, and was later assigned as an ordnance officer at the Springfield Armory. He resigned his commission in 1870 and began work at Remington not long afterward.) Pocket pistols, including small revolvers like the Remington-Smoot and derringers, were highly popular. Though not powerful, they were light and readily concealed.

About 3,000 No. 2s were manufactured between 1877 and 1885.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

People with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.