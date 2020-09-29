Sweetwater County Not Impacted by CDC’s Eviction Notice Halt

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s been about one month since President Donald Trump placed a moratorium on evicting renters, yet Sweetwater County hasn’t seen a change, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an Executive Order by President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put a temporarily halt to residential evictions through the end of 2020. All of this is in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. In order for individuals to receive a temporary halt on evictions, they must fill out the CDC’s declaration form and give it to their landlord.

According to the CDC’s declaration form, “This declaration is for tenants, lessees, or residents of residential properties who are covered by the CDC’s order temporarily halting residential evictions (not including foreclosures on home mortgages) to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”

This order covers all tenants, lessees, or residents of residential properties who are unable to pay rent due to loss of income from COVID-19 pandemic.

Unless the CDC order is extended, changed, or ended, the order prevents you from being evicted or removed from where you are living through December 31, 2020.’ ~ The CDC declaration states

Renters who earn less than $99,000 per year or $198,000 if filing jointly, who are unable to pay their rent, qualify for this program. However, they must certify under penalty of perjury several declarations.

Some of those declarations include, stating the eviction will lead to homelessness and a need to move into a homeless shelter, confirming the inability to pay rent or make a mortgage payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of hours at work or wages, layoffs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Those using this declaration must also make their best effort to make timely partial payments and understand that after December 31, 2020, their housing provider may require full payments, which could result in eviction. Landlords can also charge interest and additional fees on top of the rent due.

While the declaration covers those who are unable to pay rent, renters can still be evicted for reasons other than not paying rent or making a housing payment.

To see the declaration in its entirety see the document below.

Sweetwater County Evictions

“Evictions for us really haven’t changed,” Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer, Jason Mower said. “The number really hasn’t changed since the pandemic.”

The Sheriff’s Office is still serving about two eviction notices a week, which is average, Mower said.

According to Mower, the CDC left this declaration up to the states on whether or not to enact it. So far, Governor Mark Gordon has not made this declaration.

This may be due to the fact the Wyoming Legislature participated in a special session in May and passed Senate File 1002, which made changes to the State’s unemployment insurance program and Workers Compensation program. It also created an eviction prevention program that’s being administered by the Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA).

According to the SF 1002, the bill established two options for the operation of housing assistance programs by the WCDA.

One option addresses evictions, and states a landlord providing a home to a residential tenant can apply for benefits if the landlord is losing at least 25 percent of rent payments, the tenant is unable to pay rent, and the tenant’s job has been impacted by COVID-19. The landlord cannot evict the tenant or charge additional rent while participating in the program.

Under Wyoming’s program

The applicant is applying for assistance for the month they did not have the money to pay their

rent or mortgage. If they still have unpaid rent or mortgage payments, they should consider applying.



However, there are three criteria the applicant must meet:

They must make less than $20,833 each month. They must be a Wyoming resident (home they need assistance for in Wyoming) They must be financially affected by the COVID 19 pandemic through a job loss, reduction in pay

or inability to work due to illness or caring for an ill household member or childcare

responsibilities. (Some verification from employer, childcare, or physician will be needed)

For all of the information on the WCDA’s program see the document below.

Eviction Process

According to SCSO Civil Process Specialist Kelly Compau, a landlord or property owner will bring an eviction notice to the sheriff’s office. Once the notice is served to the tenant, they have three days to leave the property.

After the three days are up, if the tenant still hasn’t left, the sheriff’s office will complete a forcible entry and detainer. This is when the tenant is taken to court to plead their case and the judge decides if the tenant has to leave or not.

If the judge rules in favor of the landlord, the tenant has 48 hours to leave the property. This whole process could take up to a month and a half to complete, Compau said.

The SCSCO states that an estimated two evictions each month go to court.

Foreclosures

While the department hasn’t noticed a change in eviction notices being served, it has noticed a changed in the amount of foreclosure notices it receives.

According to a press release on the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) website, to help borrowers at risk of losing their home due to the Coronavirus national emergency, the FHFA announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend the moratoriums on single-family foreclosures and real estate owned evictions until at least December 31, 2020.

Compau said its her understanding that foreclosures aren’t allowed to take place if a person is still living in the home. So the amount of foreclosures taking place has dropped about 98 percent in Sweetwater County.

Instead of serving seven or eight foreclosure notices a month, the department is serving about one a month.

Compau anticipates that once December 31, 2020, passes the amount of foreclosures will increase quickly. She said she wouldn’t be surprised to see a surge in foreclosure notices for all of those homeowners who haven’t paid the entire time.