Sweetwater County Now Has 198 Positives, 167 Recoveries and 31 Active COVID-19 Cases

CHEYENNE — Wyoming saw an increase of 182 COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases since Monday, July 20, along with an increase in active cases jumping from 454 to 462.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) July 24 report, the state currently has 1,972 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,510 positive case recoveries for a total of 462 active cases, 433 probable cases with 347 probable recoveries and 25 deaths. WHD stated active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.
Since Monday, the state has seen an increase of 182 COVID-19 cases with 174 recoveries and 36 probable cases with 31 recoveries, and one death.
In Sweetwater County, the number of active cases increased since Monday’s report, rising from 26 to 31. Over the week the county has seen an increase in most statistical categories. There are now 198 positive cases, 167 recoveries, 31 active cases, 12 probable cases and two deaths.
Sweetwater County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jean Stachon, said on Friday that the county has three COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized. Two of those patients are hospitalized here in Sweetwater County and one is being hospitalized in Fort Collins, Colo.
