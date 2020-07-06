Sweetwater County Now Has over 100 COVID-19 Positive Cases

CHEYENNE — Sweetwater County now has more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus positive cases, while the state continues to see an increase as well.

Since Friday, Sweetwater County has seen an increase of 12 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and one more probable case taking the counties totals to 103 positive cases, 10 probable cases and 45 recoveries, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) July 6 report.

Sweetwater County joins five other counties with more than 100 cases: Fremont County with 328 positive and 42 probable cases, Laramie County with 189 positive and 103 probable cases, Uinta County with 152 positive and 38 probable cases, Natrona County with 130 positive and 19 probable cases, and Teton County with 113 positive and 32 probable cases.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sweetwater County wasn’t the only county seeing a bigger increase than others over the weekend. Campbell County saw the biggest increase with 16 new positive COVID-19 cases, followed by Natrona County with 14, and Teton County with 10.

The WDH report also shows Wyoming has completed 50,345 tests. The state currently has 1,349 positive cases with 974 positive case recoveries, 326 probable cases with 260 probable case recoveries and 20 deaths.

Since Friday, the state has seen an increase of 82 confirmed positive cases with 71 positive case recoveries, 11 probable cases with nine probable recoveries, and deaths remained the same at 20.

With the increases, the WDH’s dashboard, which is used to determine whether or not to lesson on enhance restrictions has remained at “concerning” in the new cases category, while the percent of all tests that are positive has “improved.” The other categories: percent of cases attributed to community spread, total COVID-19 admissions reported by hospitals, total hospital bed availability, and total ICU bed availability have remained at “stable.”