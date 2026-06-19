Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition Returns July 25, Partnering with the Green River Pond & Garden Tour

Artists from across the region are invited to capture the beauty of Sweetwater County during the 5th Annual Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

The Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition combines the creativity of outdoor painting with the beauty of the Green River Pond & Garden Tour, allowing artists to paint in selected gardens and landscapes throughout Green River. At the same time, visitors observe the artistic process in real time.

The competition is co-sponsored by the Green River Arts Council and the Community Fine Arts Center and is made possible through funding from a Culture Grows Grant through Wyoming Humanities, helping bring arts and cultural experiences to communities throughout Wyoming.

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Paint Sweetwater County’s Beauty

Artists will spend the day creating original plein air works at participating Pond & Garden Tour locations and Centennial Park. The event is open to artists ages 18 and older, regardless of experience level.

All artwork must be created on-site between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 25 and will be eligible for judging and a silent auction later that evening.

Awards & Prizes

Participants will compete for more than $1,300 in prize money, including:

Best of Show: $600

2nd Place: $300

3rd Place: $200

Two Honorable Mentions: $100 each

Winning artists will be announced during the evening reception and silent auction.

Silent Auction & Reception

Following the competition, artwork will be displayed at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Campus for a public reception and silent auction.

The auction provides art enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to purchase freshly completed works while supporting local artists and arts programming in Sweetwater County.

Reception & Silent Auction

Saturday, July 25, 2026

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College – Green River Campus

Registration Information

Registration and canvas stamping will take place:

Friday, July 24

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Both registration sessions will be held at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Campus.

Entry Fees

First Entry: $40

Additional Entries: $10 each

Artists may have up to two surfaces stamped for competition eligibility.

Event Schedule

Friday, July 24

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Artist Check-In & Canvas Stamping

Saturday, July 25

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Artist Check-In & Canvas Stamping

9:00 a.m. Painting Begins

3:00 p.m. Artwork Due

4:00 p.m. Judging

5:00 p.m. Reception, Silent Auction & Awards

6:00 p.m. Auction Closes

Learn More & Register

Registration forms and electronic applications are available through the Green River Arts Council’s Plein Air webpage.

Whether you’re an artist looking for inspiration or a community member who appreciates local art, the Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition offers a chance to experience creativity, culture, and the beauty of Sweetwater County in one unforgettable day.

SCHEDULE

Friday, July 24, 2026

6:00 PM – First Canvas Stamping/ Artist Check-in at Western Wyoming Community (GR)

7:00 PM: College (GR Campus) for those wanting to be out early Saturday morning.



Saturday, July 25, 2026

7:30 AM- Canvas Stamping/ Artist Check-in at Western Wyoming Community (GR)

8:30 AM

9:00 AM: Painting begins at artists’ chosen locations.

All artists should be at their chosen locations, anticipating you may have the public

Looking on.

Lunch is on your own. There are several restaurant options in Green River that also provide takeout.

3:00 PM: Complete your work and bring your framed entry(s) to Western Wyoming

Community College (GR Campus) by 3:30 pm.

4:00 PM: Judging takes place, and all artists are to leave and return at 5:00 pm.

5:00 PM: Reception and Silent Auction begins and awards will be announced.

6:00 PM: Silent Auction ends and sales are finalized. (If your artwork does not sell, you are required to take your piece with you.)

Checks are to be made out to “City of Green River” Note: Green River Arts Council

Form available to print here:

For electronic forms, visit: Green River Arts Council | Green River, WY Plein Air

This program is presented by the Green River Arts Council and Community Fine Arts Center in partnership with the Green River Pond & Garden Tour and is funded in part through a Culture Grows Grant from Wyoming Humanities.