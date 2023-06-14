Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition Set for June 24

ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) and the Green River Arts Council are pleased to announce the second year for the Sweetwater County Plein Air Competition. On June 24, artists will be painting views of historic downtown Rock Springs.

“En plein air” is French for out of doors and refers to the practice of painting finished artworks out of doors. Painting on location allows artists to capture both emotional and sensory impressions of the scene before them. The public is invited to watch as participating artists paint in Downtown Rock Springs and Bunning Park from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Some painters use these studies to complete a larger work back in the studio, but the spontaneity and freshness of working on location has great appeal to both artists and art patrons,” CFAC director Debora Soule said.

This one-day event will bring artists and art lovers together in Sweetwater County. The public is invited to observe the artists at work and later that afternoon, purchase the same work they were able to watch being created. A public reception and silent auction will take place at 4 p.m. at the CFAC. The silent auction will run from 4 to 5 p.m.

This year’s judge, Sue Sommers, is an award-winning Pinedale artist with a decades-long exhibition record statewide and nationally. Her contemporary art practice comprises bodies of work in painting, printmaking, and book art. Her work can be seen here.

“The space where the intensely personal merges with universal human experience has always energized me,” Sommers said. “I also believe that visual art should satisfy the way great literature satisfies: by challenging us to find beauty and truth in the unexpected.”

Artists can learn more on the details and schedule by visiting the CFAC or on the CFAC webpage under the Events tab. Artists can register in person or directly register by clicking here.

“Artists have been painting ‘en plein air’ for centuries and holding this event highlights the beauty of our local landscapes and towns,” said Bryce Castillon from the GRAC.