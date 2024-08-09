Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition Encourages You to Drink Less, Be Your Best

While we may have different motivations, the results are often the same—drinking less helps us to be our best. Cutting back can improve our bank accounts, our health, and our relationships.

Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Southwest Counseling Service encourage you to check out Drink Less, Be Your Best. This website, provided by the CDC, is a simple and easy-to-use tool to help you drink within healthy and responsible limits. It has an assessment to gauge your current drinking patterns, suggestions for how to cut down, and facts about excessive drinking and its risks.

How much is too much?

There are two types of excessive drinking—binge drinking and heavy drinking. The limits for these two types of excessive drinking are below. Note that these are limits for healthy adults over 21 who are not pregnant and don’t have an alcohol use disorder.

Binge Drinking: drinking a lot in one occasion, 4 or more drinks/day for women, 5 or more drinks/day for men.

drinking a lot in one occasion, 4 or more drinks/day for women, 5 or more drinks/day for men. Heavy Drinking: drinking consistently over time, 8 or more drinks per week for women, 15 or more drinks per week for men.

Drinking more than this can put people at increased risk for serious short-term effects such as car crashes, violence, alcohol poisoning, STDs, and legal troubles and long-term effects such as heart and liver disease, cancer, and mental health problems.

Cutting Down

Cutting down your drinking, even a little bit, can improve your life in several ways. A simple way to start is by setting limits for yourself, keeping track of your drinking, and seeking support from family, friends, or a healthcare provider. Remember your “why.” Whether it is saving money, improving your health, or being there for your family, this can encourage you to keep going. You got this! Drink less and be your best!

Resources:

For Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition they can email us at sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com or visit our website sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com For Southwest Counseling they can email Shae Haney at shaney@swcounseling.org or Jason Lux at jlux@swcounseling.org, visit our website at swcounseling.org, or call us at 307-352-6677 and ask for Prevention.