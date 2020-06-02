Sweetwater County Public Health Asks Commissioners to Promote COVID-19 Safety Precautions

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Public Health representatives gave an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Sweetwater County Tuesday morning during the Sweetwater County Commissioner meeting.

With the county and state opening up more and more, Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said it is her hope that county residents will follow safety precautions as a personal responsibility.

“We’re hoping that the county and the community will do their part to prevent the spread,” Dr. Stachon said.

She asked the commissioners to promote safety precautions such as wearing face masks, staying home from work when sick, and following proper hand washing procedures.

Though the community is slowly opening up, Dr. Stachon said people need to stay vigilant and safe.

“The important part for the community is not to blow it off,” Dr. Stachon said of the pandemic.

The county saw four positive cases on Saturday, May 30, which Dr. Stachon said Public Health was expecting. They are focusing on following positive cases with quick contact tracing to prevent further spread.

Kim Lionberger, Sweetwater County Public Health Director, said she has seen a trend in other communities of the public looking at public health as enemies.

“We don’t want to be labeled as the bad guy,” she said.

She believes the community is still supporting the public health officials, and they are working to maintain this trust and support.

Whereas the first prosecutions for not following public health orders took place last week in Albany County, Dr. Stachon said Sweetwater County is focused on education and reaching out to residents to stress the importance of staying home when placed under quarantine.

Lionberger and Dr. Stachon both believe having the commissioners promote safety precautions will help keep residents vigilant, and will also keep residents on public health’s side.

“I do think there’s a sense of ‘this is over’, and it’s not,” Lionberger said.