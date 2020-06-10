Sweetwater County Public Health to Stop Case-by Case COVID-19 Releases, Focus On Significant Changes

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Public Health (SCPH) notified media outlets on Wednesday afternoon that press releases regarding general COVID-19 Coronavirus updates in Sweetwater County will no longer be provided daily.

Moving forward, SCPH will only be sending out press releases if there is a major update, such as multiple new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours or changes in orders that affect county residents. There will no longer be a written press release for each individual positive COVID-19 case within the county.

“Public Health’s focus is on contact tracing,” said Sweetwater County Public Health PIO Intern Jason Mower. “We’re going to stop doing dedicated releases for every single new lab-confirmed positive and instead focus on significant or critical developments or updates.”

According to Mower, the idea is to avoid burning out the public with COVID-19 information. Should a major development happen, SCPH doesn’t want the public to drown out the information.

Mower did point out that people who would like to keep an eye on day-to-day information about Sweetwater County’s numbers can still find those numbers on the Wyoming Department of Health’s website. Testing numbers, positive COVID-19 tests and other information is updated daily at 3 pm.