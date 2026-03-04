Sweetwater County Public Health: We’re Not Closing

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Public Health is not closing.

The public health organization is reassuring residents it won’t be closing after announcements that VIRS Respite Care and Western Wyoming Family Planning will close. The organization says it will continue to offer immunizations and titers, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections, testing and case management for HIV and tuberculosis, immigration services and Wyoming Hand in Hand Nurse Home Visiting and breastfeeding assistance.

“We are honored to serve Sweetwater County and remain committed to protecting and promoting the health of our community,” the organization said.