Sweetwater County Raised Over $63,000 for Final Make-A-Wish Week

GREEN RIVER – The Wolves hosted the Tigers for the last Make-A-Wish game and the county raised $63,413.42. This is over the $62,529.66 they made last year which makes the total amount of money raised by the schools over the years over $1,077,107.

Both schools have announced this will be the last year they host their Make-A-Wish fundraising weeks, planning to focus fundraising efforts on local causes starting in 2025.

The Lady Wolves and Tigers faced off first in the game day action. The Lady Tigers defeated Green River for the second time this year, sweeping the regular season series. The final score was 47-34. Emma Asay had 16 points for Rock Springs while Sydnee Harris finished with 13. Isabel Vasco had a solid night and finished with 24 for Green River.

For the boys’ game, the Wolves would take down the Tigers in a close 50-48 final. The Wolves leading scorer, Theran Archibald, finished the night with 18 points.

Green River’s Hunter Lake hit a game-winning three for the Wolves with time expiring. Check out his clutch shot here.

This was the Wolves’ second win over the Tigers this year, sweeping them in the regular season with Regionals next week. Rock Springs’ Kael Anderson finished the game with a solid 17 points. Goodness Okere also had a solid game for the Tigers. He finished with 10.

Coming Up

Rock Springs will have their senior night game against Kelly Walsh tomorrow at 3 p.m. and the Wolves will host the 4A West Regionals next week.

The Rock Springs game on Saturday will be broadcast and livestreamed by TRN Media. It can be heard on KZWB 97.9 FM or check out the free HD video live-stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.