Sweetwater County Rancher Rides to National Rodeo Success

ROCK SPRINGS – Ira Dickinson, a sixth-generation rancher from Sweetwater County, who found his roots in wrestling and rodeo, has made his mark on the national stage.

Raised in the three corners area, Dickinson wrestled in the “Top of the Rock” in Rock Springs in 2008 and continued through his youth. He attended Rock Springs High School for his freshman year before transferring to Green River High School for the remainder of his high school education.

“I am incredibly blessed to be from Sweetwater County,” Dickinson said. “The support from local businesses, friends, and my family has been overwhelming.”

He pursued higher education at Oklahoma Panhandle State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Technology and Criminal Justice. Following this, he achieved a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Consumer Resources at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

While his academic journey may continue, his collegiate rodeo career has concluded. “I’m extremely grateful to Tarleton State and the rodeo team for the opportunities they’ve given us,” he noted.

Dickinson recently participated in the College National Finals Rodeo. He competed in saddle bronc riding, winning the Southwest Region and securing his spot at the CNFR. At the finals, he won two rounds and finished second in the nation, just 1.5 points behind his teammate and friend, Gus Gaillard. Tarleton State’s mens team went on to win the national title.

Ira Dickinson and his team from Tarleton State after the CNFR Finals. Courtesy photo from Ira Dickinson

“Growing up in and around agriculture in southwest Wyoming taught me the value of hard work, commitment, and faith,” Dickinson said. “I can’t express enough gratitude for the support from my community, friends, and family.”

Looking ahead, Dickinson’s short-term goal is to finish in the top 25 in the nation to qualify for major rodeos in 2025, with Cheyenne Frontier Days being a notable highlight. Long-term, he aims to win a world title and compete at the NFR in Las Vegas.

Outside of rodeo, he hopes to return to Sweetwater County to continue ranching with his family and develop a form of agritourism, showcasing the unique balance of nature, agriculture, and industrial resources in the area.

To his supporters in Sweetwater County, Dickinson extends a heartfelt thank you. “I can’t express how grateful I am to represent our area,” he said.

For aspiring rodeo competitors, his advice is simple: “A strong faith base, hard work, dedication, perseverance, and a willingness to adapt and learn can help anyone succeed. Life will challenge us, but faith and determination will see us through.”

Reflecting on his journey, Dickinson shares some of his favorite quotes, including Proverbs 3:5, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding,” and a reminder from his father, “Sometimes when we are met with challenges and bad days, the best thing we can do is have a short memory.”

Throughout the highs and the lows, Dickinson shared a quote that has helped him throughout his career by Mathew McConaughey. “We cannot fully appreciate the light without the shadows. We have to be thrown off balance to find our footing. It’s better to jump than fall.”