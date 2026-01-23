Sweetwater County Records Hottest December On Record

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County recorded its hottest December on record, with an average temperature of 33.2 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Jason Straub said the unusually warm conditions began in November, which narrowly missed setting a record for warmth, and continued through December. In addition to the highest average temperature on record, December also recorded the hottest day at 43 degrees. The coldest day was 23.4 degrees, which itself set a record for the highest temperature on the coldest day of December.

January is currently on track to be the warmest on record as well, though a recent cold snap could bring the monthly average down enough to avoid breaking that record, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Shelby Fuller.

The unseasonably warm weather can be attributed to a combination of atmospheric factors, Fuller said. A strong upper-level ridge to the west and a trough to the east placed southwest Wyoming between high and low pressure systems, resulting in persistent high winds.

“While wind can bring warm air with it, there was also warm air aloft, which allowed the ground to heat up more than usual,” Fuller said.

Despite the warmer than normal temperatures, snowpack conditions in southwest Wyoming are looking better than average. The Wind River Mountain Range is slightly above average for snowpack this time of year.

According to the three-month outlook, there are equal chances for conditions to be warmer and drier than normal or closer to normal and wetter and colder. While the forecast does not strongly favor one outcome, Fuller said recent trends suggest continued warmth.

“While this doesn’t tell us much, the trend is your friend,” Fuller said. Since it’s been so unseasonably warm, chances are we will see more warm weather in the future than not.

Burbot Bash Put on Ice Until Next Year

Organizers announced the 2026 Burbot Bash has been canceled due to unsafe ice conditions caused by the unseasonably warm weather. The event is tentatively scheduled to return Jan. 22–24, 2027. Registered participants were contacted and given the option of receiving a refund or transferring their entry fee to the 2027 event.

Other canceled events include the Kemmerer Lions Club Fishing Derby and a fishing derby at Sulphur Creek Reservoir south of Evanston.

While no official record is available, John Walrath of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said this is the least amount of ice he has seen at Flaming Gorge in his 11 years with the agency.

Walrath said there’s no ice below Buckboard, and ice has just barely formed at Firehole, saying ice development is at least a month behind what is typical.

Due to the lack of ice, anglers have been able to launch boats and fish from shore in some areas of the reservoir.