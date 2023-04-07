Sweetwater County Residents Urged to Prepare for Spring Flooding

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In case of floods this spring, Sweetwater County along with industry partners, have plans in place to ensure critical infrastructure and systems are protected as we all rely on electricity, clean water and transportation (e.g.; roads and bridges) to maintain normalcy in daily life.

Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recommend taking steps now to prepare your homes and property for potential spring flooding. Flooding can happen with little notice therefore, it’s important to have a plan and supplies ready to protect yourself and your home from damage.

Considerations for flood preparedness:

Be mindful of regional weather forecasts – National Weather website.

Sandbags for your home are available for purchase at Home Depot, Amazon, and EBay. Sweetwater County has a supply of sandbags for protecting critical infrastructure but may not be able to supply sandbags for personal use.

Sand to fill sandbags can be purchased at SunRoc and Lewis & Lewis. During unexpected, emergent flooding such as flash floods experienced in the summer months, Sweetwater County will provide sandboxes to fill personal use sandbags.

Purchase an All-Hazard Weather Radio for information on weather hazards.

Pack an Emergency kit in case of evacuation.

Possibilities for flooding:

Forecasted heavy rainfall over a short period of time.

Concurrent warm weather causing snowpack to melt quickly.

Information on flood preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov/floods. Most importantly, don’t wait until it’s too late! Now is the time to get your supplies ready and be prepared.