Sweetwater County Returns One of Seven Wyoming All-American Wrestlers

SWEETWATER COUNTY – More than 5,000 high school wrestlers from across the country participated in the High School Nationals this weekend in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Sixty wrestlers from Wyoming went with seven coming back as High School All-Americans. Green River’s Max Hintz is one of them.

To become a High School All-American, wrestlers must place in the top eight in their weight class at Nationals.

Hintz took eighth in his 152-pound weight class after battling to the sophomore quarterfinals with 85 other kids in his weight from around America. Hintz is the first GRHS wrestler to return from nationals as an All-American since 2010.

Five other boys from Wyoming came home with All-American status. Hintz was the only sophomore. Lyman’s Morgan Hatch finished seventh to become an All-American. The Rock Springs kids showed well, but went out before the medal rounds. Sophomore Lincoln Young and freshman Dane Arnoldi both made it to the round of 64 for both of their grades.

The other boys from Wyoming that came back All-Americans are Dane Steel from Sheridan, Antonio Avila from Thunder Basin, and Avila’s teammate Cort Catlin.

Catlin took eighth, Avila took sixth, and Steel took second after he made it to the senior finals, but fell in a close 6-4 decision.

Two of 15 girls from Wyoming received All-American status. Sheridan’s Becca Oetken and Cheyenne East’s Kaelyn Ronnau both finished fifth in their weight classes.