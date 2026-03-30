Sweetwater County Rivals Collide as GRHS Hosts RSHS

GREEN RIVER — Early-season momentum and county bragging rights will both be on the line Tuesday as Green River hosts Rock Springs in the first soccer meeting of the season between the Sweetwater County rivals.

The Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers will kick things off at 3 p.m., followed by the boys match at 5 p.m., with both games streamed live on The Radio Network and SweetwaterNOW Facebook pages.

Both programs enter the matchup coming off strong weeks against Star Valley, where all four teams picked up wins. Green River’s boys remain undefeated at 3-0, while the Lady Wolves sit at 2-1. Rock Springs enters with both teams at 2-1 overall, including perfect 2-0 records at home, but still searching for their first road wins.

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Despite being the visiting team, Rock Springs is unlikely to lack support, as the short trip between the two towns typically draws a strong crowd from both sides.

Green River, however, will look to defend its home field, where all of its matches have been played so far this season.

The Wolves boys face a key challenge in maintaining their unbeaten start, particularly with standout freshman Tommy Vasco unavailable for the match. Even without him, Green River has shown it can score in bunches, but it will be tested against a Rock Springs defense that has allowed just four goals through three matches.

The Tigers will also benefit from extra rest, having last played Thursday, while Green River is coming off a Saturday contest in which it allowed four goals.

On the girls side, the matchup features two teams with similar early-season results. Both have wins over Evanston and Star Valley and losses to Riverton, though Rock Springs’ 6-4 loss on the road was closer than Green River’s 5-1 defeat at home.

Green River enters looking to build off a dominant 15-0 win over Star Valley, highlighted by Isa Vasco’s 10-goal performance. The Lady Wolves have shown explosive scoring ability, while Rock Springs has also proven capable offensively, totaling 10 goals through three matches.

With both teams still developing consistency early in the season, Tuesday’s matches offer an important measuring stick and an opportunity to gain an early edge in one of the area’s most competitive rivalries.

For Green River, it’s a chance to protect home turf and keep momentum rolling. For Rock Springs, it’s an opportunity to secure its first road win of the season in a familiar, yet hostile environment.