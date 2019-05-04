Sweetwater County School District #1 Announces Transition Day for Students

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County School District #1 will be holding a District-wide transition day supporting all students on the morning of Friday, May 17, 2019. The purpose is to surround students with successful strategies before the end of this school year as we prepare for next year by developing relationships early on with new teachers, other school adults, and fellow students. The goal of this day is to help remove some of the anxiety barriers many students face, even if they’re attending the same school the following year. The transition time is geared to help minimize some of the jitters students experience over the summer months and into the fall.

All District schools collaborated together so transition activities will occur at the same time. Students will be accompanied by teachers as they switch classrooms or schools during the morning.



Here’s an outline for the morning activities:

8:45 a.m. – District busses arrive at schools, pick up students and teachers, and travel to the next school (4th grade students from Northpark, Desert View, Sage, Stagecoach, Westridge, Overland, Walnut travel to Pilot Butte Elementary or Eastside Elementary based on their in-area school; 6th grade students travel to Rock Springs Junior High; 8th grade students travel to Rock Springs High School or Black Butte High School.) Incoming kindergarten students and their parents are invited to visit their child’s home school and meet the kindergarten teachers and the principal. Activities in classroom will follow. Parents that have not registered their student at their home school should do so before May 17 so they can attend the morning’s events.

9:00 – 10:45 a.m. – Activities at schools

10:45 a.m. – Busses load and return to home school. Students switching within their schools return to their home room teacher. Regular schedule resumes for the remainder of the day and lunch schedules are not affected.

Additional information will be coming from individual schools. Please contact your student’s school for questions on further details for the morning.