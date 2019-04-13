Sweetwater County School District #1 Forms Collaboration Task Force

ROCK SPRINGS — In a vote earlier this week at the monthly Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees meeting, a 4-3 verdict defeated the proposed four-day school schedule.

One of the reasons for the proposed four-day school week was to give teachers and staff more time to collaborate and work together with the students in mind. With the result of the voting, the hope for more collaboration was turned down.

In a letter to SWCSD1 staff on Friday, Superintendent Kelly McGovern announced the formation of a Collaboration Task Force.

“The topic consistently brought up from staff was a request for additional collaboration time,” McGovern wrote. “We will be assembling a Collaboration Task Force to review options to see if there’s any opportunity to increase this time.”

The Collaboration Task Force will be made up of principals and one teacher from each school. There will be a one-time meeting for the group which will take place on Wednesday, April 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Board Room.

McGovern added that, “It is not a decision-making group but rather a brainstorming group generating possible options to review. Maybe there’s an idea out there that could lead to something better. We owe it to our staff and to one another to look.”

Once ideas are shared, the information will be reviewed and shared with District staff. The intent of the group will not focus on changing the calendar or current bell schedule in order to make time for the collaboration.

“I don’t want any of us thinking all is about to change. It is not. Instead, we’re looking to maximize our current traditional calendar. Maybe we’ve accomplished this already; we will find out,” McGovern said.