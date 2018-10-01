Sweetwater County School District #1 is Hiring for Full-Time & Part-Time Custodial Positions

By
Advertising
-
460
Views

Sweetwater County School District #1 is currently seeking full-time & part-time custodians in Rock Springs & Farson, WY.

Apply Today!

Apply Online at www.Sweewater1.org.
Click the ‘CAREERS‘ tab

Hours

All Custodial are 12 Month Positions

  • Split Day or Night Shift Schedule
  • Full Benefits for Full-Time
  • Sick Leave & State Retirement for Part-Time

More Information

  • No prior experience is required
  • Training is available
  • Must have high school diploma or equivalent

 

To Apply

Please Apply Online At www.Sweewater1.org.

You can view our job opportunities here on our online portal.

 

 

RS_Full_Color

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR