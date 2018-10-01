Sweetwater County School District #1 is Hiring for Full-Time & Part-Time Custodial Positions

Sweetwater County School District #1 is currently seeking full-time & part-time custodians in Rock Springs & Farson, WY.
Apply Today!
Apply Online at www.Sweewater1.org.
Click the ‘CAREERS‘ tab
Hours
All Custodial are 12 Month Positions
- Split Day or Night Shift Schedule
- Full Benefits for Full-Time
- Sick Leave & State Retirement for Part-Time
More Information
- No prior experience is required
- Training is available
- Must have high school diploma or equivalent
To Apply
Please Apply Online At www.Sweewater1.org.
You can view our job opportunities here on our online portal.