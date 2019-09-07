Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Board of Trustees Meeting

Sweetwater County School District #2

Amended School Board Meeting Agenda

6:30PM

1. OPENING ITEMS

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Roll Call/Pledge of Allegiance

2. EXECUTIVE SESSION

2.01 Personnel

3. VISITORS, DELEGATIONS, CORRESPONDENCE

3.01 Public Comments

Now is the appropriate time for visitors in the audience to be recognized and to speak on items both on the agenda and of general concerns to the patrons of Green River Schools. There will be a limit of three (3) minutes for an individual and five (5) minutes for a group spokesperson. No speaker shall speak more than twice on any issue. Matters concerning District personnel will be heard in executive session. Complaint forms against personnel should be completed prior to the Board meeting.

3.02 Introduction of New Teachers (Administrators)

3.03 Recognition of Green River High School FFA Students for the Wyoming State Fair and the Sweetwater County Fair (Thoman/Howard)

3.04 Recognition of Green River High School Young Author Recipient (Howard)

3.05 “Gimme A Break” Drawing (Little-Kaumo)

4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4.01 Approval of Agenda

5. APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

5.01 Approval of Board Minutes

5.02 Approval of Bills (Finance)

5.03 Approval of Financial Documents and Investments (Finance)

5.04 Approval of Nutrition Services Report (Finance)

5.05 Recognition of Home School Requests

5.06 Enrollment

6. DISTRICT GOALS AND LEADERSHIP ACTIVITIES

6.01 Hear Update on Wyoming School Board Association Fall Roundup

6.02 Reminder of GRHS Hall of Fame Banquet @ GRHS Commons on September 28, 2019

6.03 Reminder of Granger Meet and Greet at 6:00PM at Granger Elementary School on October 2, 2019

6.04 Reminder of Calendar Committee Meeting on October 15, 2019 at 4:00PM in Conference Room #1 at Central Administration Building

6.05 Reminder of Calendar Committee Meeting on October 29, 2019 at 4:00PM in Conference Room #1 at Central Administration Building

6.06 Reminder of Wyoming School Board Association Annual Conference November 20-22, 2019 in Casper, Wyoming

6.07 Board Governance Training

7. PERSONNEL

7.01 Nothing at this time

8. CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION AND ASSESSMENT

8.01 Hear Director Reports – Human Resources, Curriculum, Special Education and Nutrition Services (Fuss, Figenser, Demaret and Kenison)

9. BID REQUEST ITEMS

9.01 Consider Approval to Go Out to Bid for Lincoln Middle School Air Conditioning (Hamel)

10. OTHER BUSINESS

10.01 Consider Approval to Apply for Impact Aide Monies (Little-Kaumo)

10.02 Consider Approval of CDC Agreement for Preventative Mechanical Services (Little-Kaumo)

11. BOARD AND SUPERINTENDENT COMMENTS

11.01 Superintendent and Board Comments

12. EXECUTIVE SESSION

12.01 Personnel

13. ADJOURNMENT

13.01 Adjourn

DISTRICT MISSION: LEARNING FOR ALL