Sweetwater County School District #2 Fall Kindergarten Enrollment Now Open

Sweetwater County School District #2 is now taking registration for Kindergarten this Fall.
If you have a child who will be five years old on or before September 15, 2019 and are planning to attend kindergarten this fall: please enroll your student at their home school as soon as possible.
What to include with your registration paperwork:
- Certified Birth Certificate (must be received prior to 8/21/19)
- Immunization Record (must be received prior to 8/21/19)
- Utility statement with proof of address
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.