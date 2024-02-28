Sweetwater County School District #2 Request for Proposals (RFP)

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees, Sweetwater County School District #2, Green River, Wyoming will receive sealed bids for:

SCHOOL-BASED MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

RFPs will be accepted until MARCH 6, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Sweetwater County School District #2 Central Office, 320 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY.

Specifications may be obtained from the Sweetwater County School District #2 Central Office, 320 Monroe Avenue, Green River, WY or on the School District #2 website www.swcsd2.org. The bid postings link is listed under “community.” All proposals are to be submitted on the proposal form provided and be clearly marked:

SCHOOL-BASED MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES SY 2023-25

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any and all informalities in the RFP. The Board will accept the proposal that in their opinion is the best proposal.

Clerk, Board of Trustees

/s/ Tom Wilson

Sweetwater County

School District #2

Green River, WY