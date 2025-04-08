Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees April 8 Meeting

GREEN RIVER — The Board of Trustees for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is meeting tonight, discussing potential routes of funding for the speech and debate team’s trip to nationals and third readings of several new policies.

The speech and debate team are requesting a BOCES grant for $10,000 to help get the 12 team members to the NSDA National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa in June. The team will be conducting fundraisers to earn more money and lessen the burden on the families. The total estimated cost for the 12 students and three adults for the National Tournament is placed at $24,305.

The board will also be discussing a group of policies that are being revised, many of them on their third reading. These policies include subjects involving the superintendent, the school staff, and evaluations including the administrators.