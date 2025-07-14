Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board to Consider Budget, Bus Purchases, and Policy Changes

The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at the district boardroom in Green River. The agenda includes recognitions, key financial actions, and multiple policy discussions ahead of the new school year.
Highlights include:
- Opening Items:
- Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
- Public comment period with a three-minute limit per speaker and five minutes for group spokespersons
- Recognitions:
- Students who represented the district at the International Thespian Festival will be honored
- Consent Agenda (for approval as a group):
- Minutes from the June 10 meeting
- Payment of district bills and approval of financial and investment reports
- Nutrition Services participation and financial update
- WHSAA dues and insurance
- 2025–26 organizational chart
- MOU with Western Wyoming Community College for dual and concurrent enrollment
- Homeschool recognitions, enrollment update, and current job openings
- Personnel:
- Approval of certified staff contracts for 2025–26
- Acceptance of one certified resignation
- Curriculum and Instruction:
- Summer School/Extended School Year (ESY) program update
- Bids and Equipment Purchases:
- Approval to purchase two Type A buses
- Approval to purchase a maintenance truck
- Request to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for replacement of classroom Newline computers
- Major Budget Actions:
- FY2025 general fund and special revenue budget amendment
- Budget hearing and proposed adoption of the 2025–26 district budget
- Consideration of mill levies for:
- Region V Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES)
- Sweetwater BOCES
- District Recreation Fund
- Policy and Other Business:
- Approvals of updated handbooks for activities, transportation, and nutrition services
- Consideration of a quit claim deed request
- Third reading of revised policy on staff selection and transfers (GCI/GDI)
- Second reading of revised home schooling policy (IGBD)
- Third reading of new concealed carry policy for select district personnel (CKA)
- Closing Items:
- Comments from the superintendent and board members
- Executive session to discuss personnel, student discipline, and potential litigation
The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Administration Building. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the school district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.