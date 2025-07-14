Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board to Consider Budget, Bus Purchases, and Policy Changes

The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at the district boardroom in Green River. The agenda includes recognitions, key financial actions, and multiple policy discussions ahead of the new school year.

Highlights include:

Opening Items: Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance Public comment period with a three-minute limit per speaker and five minutes for group spokespersons

Recognitions: Students who represented the district at the International Thespian Festival will be honored

Consent Agenda (for approval as a group): Minutes from the June 10 meeting Payment of district bills and approval of financial and investment reports Nutrition Services participation and financial update WHSAA dues and insurance 2025–26 organizational chart MOU with Western Wyoming Community College for dual and concurrent enrollment Homeschool recognitions, enrollment update, and current job openings Note: Several federal grant application items were removed from the agenda, including Title I-D, II-A, IV-A, and the WDE Cutting Edge Grant.

Personnel: Approval of certified staff contracts for 2025–26 Acceptance of one certified resignation

Curriculum and Instruction: Summer School/Extended School Year (ESY) program update

Bids and Equipment Purchases: Approval to purchase two Type A buses Approval to purchase a maintenance truck Request to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for replacement of classroom Newline computers

Major Budget Actions: FY2025 general fund and special revenue budget amendment Budget hearing and proposed adoption of the 2025–26 district budget Consideration of mill levies for: Region V Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Sweetwater BOCES District Recreation Fund

Policy and Other Business: Approvals of updated handbooks for activities, transportation, and nutrition services Consideration of a quit claim deed request Third reading of revised policy on staff selection and transfers (GCI/GDI) Second reading of revised home schooling policy (IGBD) Third reading of new concealed carry policy for select district personnel (CKA)

Closing Items: Comments from the superintendent and board members Executive session to discuss personnel, student discipline, and potential litigation



The school board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Administration Building. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the school district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.