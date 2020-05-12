Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is Gearing Up for Kindergarten

GREEN RIVER — If you have a child who will be five years old on or before September 15, 2020 and are planning to attend kindergarten this fall and have not yet registered, please plan to attend KG RoundUP registration on May 12, 13, 14 from 10 am to 2 pm at your home school.

Registration forms and boundary information is available at individual schools, Central Office, and www.swcsd2.org.

Enrollment paperwork must be signed by a legal parent/guardian.

What to include with your registration paperwork: