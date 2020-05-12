Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is Gearing Up for Kindergarten

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is Gearing Up for Kindergarten

GREEN RIVER — If you have a child who will be five years old on or before September 15, 2020 and are planning to attend kindergarten this fall and have not yet registered, please plan to attend KG RoundUP registration on May 12, 13, 14 from 10 am to 2 pm at your home school.

Registration forms and boundary information is available at individual schools, Central Office, and www.swcsd2.org.

Enrollment paperwork must be signed by a legal parent/guardian.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

What to include with your registration paperwork:

  • Certified birth certificate (must be received prior to 8/19/20)
  • Immunization record (must be received prior to 8/19/20)
  • Utility statement with proof of address

Related Article

USA West Square Dance Opens Doors To The Public

USA West Square Dance Opens Doors To The Public

Cleve wins Senior Men’s Association Weekly Low-Gross Tournament

Cleve wins Senior Men’s Association Weekly Low-Gross Tournament

Doppler on Wheels Coming to Western Wyoming Community College

Doppler on Wheels Coming to Western Wyoming Community College

Summer Food Service Program Schedule

Summer Food Service Program Schedule