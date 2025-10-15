Sweetwater County School District No 2. Marks a Strong Start to the School Year

GREEN RIVER — As the first quarter wraps up, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 is celebrating a strong start to the school year, with notable academic progress and strong community engagement.

“Our buildings are energized with learning, and our students are making tremendous progress.” Superintendent Dr. Scott Cooper said.

The five-year Wyoming Department of Education Accreditation Peer Review was completed with flying colors. The review team noted several aspects of the district as examples of excellence for the State.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Veterans Day Parade is returning with nearly 1,000 students from Harrison, Monroe, Truman, and Washington Elementary Schools. The Parade will take place on Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

Other highlights of the momentum they built through the first quarter are a sustained commitment to academics, building positive relationships, stronger partnerships, student excellence, and an ongoing commitment to safety.

Looking ahead, the district plans to build on this momentum as it moves into the second quarter and the holiday season.

“The first quarter required immense preparation and dedication from every staff member, and I am proud of the foundation we have

established,” Copper said.