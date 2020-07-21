Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Rec Board Meeting Notice

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will be having their Rec Board Meeting at 6:30PM and the Board of Trustees Meeting at 7:00PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. During the Board meeting, the Board will be considering the Draft Reopening Plan for approval.

This meeting can be seen live by going to the District web page www.swcsd2.org and clicking on the link provided.

If there are any questions or comments about the Reopening Plan a link will be provided on the Board page entitled “School Board Public Comment Form” that can be filled out and sent in; questions will be responded to within 24 hours.

