Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Regular Staff to Receive One-Time Stipend

GREEN RIVER — All regular staff employees of Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will receive a one-time stipend for a total value of $753,550.

School districts in Wyoming are allowed to hold 15 percent of the general funds at the end of each fiscal year to carry over into the next. They must spend the remaining budget or else the money goes back to the state.

Due to this, the district has decided to give stipends to the regular employees.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The stipends are based on 3.22 percent of the overall salary total within employee groups. The stipends are as follows:

Teacher stipend- $1,915

Support stipend- $0.54 per hour X employee’s annual hours

10-month administrator stipend- $3,100

12-month administrator stipend- $3,523

Technology- $1,824

Supervisors- $2,786

The stipend will be paid to all regular employees on June 15, 2020.

The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the stipends on Tuesday.

Trustee Mark Sanders said he felt the district was “missing the boat” by not extending the stipend to coaches, and felt the board should discuss that possibility in a future meeting.