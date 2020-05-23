Sweetwater County School District No. 2 to Start Summer Meal Program June 1

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will start their summer meal program on June 1 after taking a week off to do routine maintenance and cleaning to get the locations ready for meals.

The nutrition department are planning on serving grab and go meals for the duration of summer. This will run from June 1 through August 7.

For those who are daycare providers or need a large number of meals, or for people who would like to call ahead so the meals are ready for pickup, please call 307-872-5517 or 307-872-5515. The nutrition department will gladly have the meals ready ahead of time for pickup.

Summer meals will run the same way the nutrition department is currently running the emergency meal program amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. People will receive 1 bag with breakfast and lunch, along with 2 cartons of milk, Monday- Friday.

Meal Pickup Times and Locations

Truman Elementary:

9 am – 12:30 pm, pick up at the front doors

Monroe Elementary

9 am – 12:30 pm, pick up at back door

Washington Elementary

10 am – 12:30 pm, pick up in side parking lot

Rock Butte Apartments

10 am – noon, pickup in the community room

The nutrition department would like to thank the community for their continued support, understanding and patience during this process.