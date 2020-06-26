Sweetwater County Sees 25 More COVID-19 Positive Cases in 5 Days

CHEYENNE — Sweetwater County had the largest increase of confirmed positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in the state over the last five days.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s June 26 report, Wyoming currently has 1,079 COVID-19 positive cases with 812 recoveries, 289 probable cases with 221 recoveries and 20 deaths. So far, the state has completed 42,268 tests.

Since Monday, the number of COVID-19 positive cases increased by 105, the number of positive cases recoveries increased by 83, the number of probable cases increased by 33, the number of probable case recoveries increased by 19, and the number of deaths remained the same at 20.

Sweetwater County has continued to see an increase in its number of COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the county had 48 positive cases and eight probables. The WDH’s June 26 report shows Sweetwater County currently has 73 confirmed positive cases and seven probable. In the span of five days, the county has seen an increase of 25 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the most recent information from the WDH’s dashboard, Sweetwater County has completed 3,182 tests and 29 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Just two weeks ago, the county had 30 positive cases and eight probable cases, according to the WDH’s June 12 report. Sweetwater County isn’t the only county seeing increases in its numbers.

Fremont County saw the second highest increase in the last five days with 15 positive cases for a total of 312, followed by Park and Laramie counties with 12 additional cases each for a total of 23 and 149 respectively, and Uinta and Natrona counties with 10 additional cases each, for total of 130 and 93 respectively. Prior to this past week, Park County was pretty stable, but its numbers doubled this week.

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases increasing around the state, the WDH released a press release earlier this week encouraging residents to remain vigilant in their social-distancing efforts and to continue wearing face coverings.

“We expected to see more cases over time and believe we are in a better position to respond now than earlier,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said earlier this week. “However, this virus has shown us simple actions and choices that might not seem like a big deal at the time can harm others and quickly change the disease picture within a community. That’s why we need people to be mindful of what they can do to slow the spread of the virus.”