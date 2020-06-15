Sweetwater County Sees an Increase of 7 COVID-19 Cases in a Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The total number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in Sweetwater County has grown by seven since last Monday, June 8, according to the Sweetwater County Board of Health.

Of the 32 total known positive cases locally, 10 are active cases while 22 patients have now fully recovered. To date, three patients have been hospitalized, each treated and released. The third hospitalized patient was released a few days ago. No county residents have died from complications related to the virus.

From March 24 to April 30, through the height of statewide restrictions, Sweetwater County recorded 11 total positive cases (one of which represents a non-resident who tested positive while visiting the area and does not count in official county or state totals). Since the softening of restrictions on May 1, the county has recorded 22 total positive cases.

Analysis of survey data from contact tracing reveals the following trends as they relate to lab-confirmed positive cases here in Sweetwater County:

• 56 percent are male; 44 percent are female.

• Nearly 30 percent are between 50 and 60 years old; almost 20 percent are between 40 and 50 years old; 13 percent are between 20 and 30 years old; the rest are evenly distributed across the remaining age ranges.

• 37 percent reported underlying medical conditions prior to their positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

• When interviewed about symptoms, 34 percent said they experienced a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 38 percent reported chills, 53 percent said they had muscle aches or pains, 58 percent had a stuffy nose, 75 percent had a cough, 44 percent experienced shortness of breath and 70 percent said they had a headache.

• Of the three total hospitalizations, none were intubated or received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

• 56 percent have been tied to other known positive cases while 44 percent have likely been community acquired.

• Of the seven new cases in the last week, one’s exposure is likely tied to recent domestic travel, four are linked to other local known positive cases and two are likely due to community spread or are otherwise indeterminable.

As of Thursday, June 11, there have been a total of 2,246 tests performed for COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.

More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov and cdc.gov.