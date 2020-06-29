Sweetwater County Sees Slight Drop in Unemployment Rate

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In the month of May, the unemployment rate in Sweetwater County took a slight dive, following a similar trend that was recorded around the state.

Falling from 10.5 percent in April to 9.7 percent in May, Sweetwater County was one of 21 counties in Wyoming to see the unemployment rate drop. The state as a whole saw a decrease from 9.7 percent in April to 8.8 percent in May — a much lower unemployment rate than the U.S. rate of 13.3 percent.

According to the Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, most county unemployment rates fell from April to May, perhaps suggesting small scale improvement in labor markets around the state. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Teton (down from 18.2 percent to 15 percent), Sublette (down from 11.4 percent to 9.8 percent), and Johnson (down from 9.7 percent to 8.1 percent) counties. Unemployment rates rose slightly in Converse County (up from 6.4 percent to 7.3 percent) and Carbon County (up from 6.8 percent to 7 percent).

Unemployment rates were higher than a year earlier in all 23 counties. The largest increases were seen in Teton County (up from 2.9 percent to 15 percent), Natrona County (up from 3.7 percent to 11.7 percent), Campbell County (up from 3.2 percent to 9.7 percent), and Sweetwater County (up from 3.5 percent to 9.7 percent).

Niobrara County had the lowest unemployment rate in May at 4.5 percent. It was followed by Albany County at 4.9 percent and Weston County at 5 percent. The highest unemployment rates were found in Teton County at 15 percent, Natrona County at 11.7 percent, and Sublette County at 9.8 percent.