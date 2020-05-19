Sweetwater County Seniors Receive 2020 County Commissioners Scholarship

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Three Sweetwater County senior students were selected to receive the 2020 Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship. Each scholarship is $1,000.

The receiving the scholarships are Michael Richardson, Green River High School, Savannah Weerheim, Rock Springs High School, and Trinity Bryson, Black Butte High School.

In the event any of these students cannot accept the scholarship, such as attending a school outside Wyoming, the commissioners selected three alternate recipients.

The alternates, in order, are Riley Price, Celeste Keelin, and Wyatt Fletcher, all of Rock Springs High School.

“We had a quality bunch of students that applied and it was very tough making this decision,” Chairman Randy ‘Doc’ Wendling said.

Wendling congratulated the recipients and wished all the students the best of luck in their post-secondary endeavors.