Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Announces Boat Safety Training

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit is pleased to announce its annual recreational boating safety course.

Two beginner classes and one advanced class have been scheduled. The beginner classes are scheduled for Friday, July 17 from 6 to 8 pm and Saturday, July 18 from 8 to 10 am. The advanced class is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. All classes will be held in the Sheriff’s Office training room at the Sweetwater County Justice Complex located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.

Training topics will include common terminology, trailering, marlinspike seamanship, docking and mooring, navigation, vessel handling, weather conditions, communications, safety and emergency equipment and procedures, state law and much more. One of our federally certified law enforcement training instructors will lead the class.

The class if free and open to the public, ages 8 and up. Space is limited to allow for proper health and safety precautions, so please register in advance.

To register or for more information, please contact Sergeant Steve Powell by phone at (307) 922-5337 or via email at powells@sweet.wy.us.