Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Social Media Puppy Scam

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents intending to purchase puppies or any other animals through a social media platform to be extremely cautious and watch out for potential scams.

“If you’re looking for a puppy or other pet, please be careful with whom and how you choose to do business when dealing on social media,” the SCSO stated on their social media page.

According to the SCSO, these scams are now commonplace, and the Better Business Bureau estimates that nearly 1,500 puppy scams in 2022 cost people more than $1 million dollars.

Before sending money to purchase a puppy, try to make arrangements to see the puppy or other pet in person.

“To avoid scams altogether, it’s best to do business in person,” the SCSO stated.